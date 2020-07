Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice, clean and move in ready home in such a great location. Large and spacious living, kitchen and breakfast rooms, split master and a backyard with plenty of room for get-togethers and the kids to play in, storage shed and covered patio. Approx. half a mile to I20, 5 mi to Loop 820 and 7.5 mi to HWY 360. Also close to some of the best shopping and food places in Arlington.