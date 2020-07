Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom home sits on a Cul De Sak street within walking distance to Martin High School. This charmer has a nice front patio with double front doors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, SS appliances and two dining areas off the kitchen. Side driveway with rear garage has Electronic gate with solar panel and plenty of room for boat,RV or trailer parking in back. Large trees provide plenty of shade and a private back yard.