4200 Selina Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:16 AM

4200 Selina Court

4200 Selina Court · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Selina Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Updated and remodeled throughout 2012. Granite counters in Kitchen and both baths with under mount sinks in all three. All faucets updated. Some of the updates include Light fixtures, fans, flooring, paint inside and out, shower enclosures, cabinet doors, glass top stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tiled throughout except bedrooms which are carpeted. Fenced yard with separate dog run. Wooded lot. Split master. Master has walk in shower. HVAC unit replaced 2019. Large living area. Split bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Selina Court have any available units?
4200 Selina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Selina Court have?
Some of 4200 Selina Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Selina Court currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Selina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Selina Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Selina Court is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Selina Court offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Selina Court offers parking.
Does 4200 Selina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Selina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Selina Court have a pool?
No, 4200 Selina Court does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Selina Court have accessible units?
No, 4200 Selina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Selina Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Selina Court has units with dishwashers.

