Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom house and lots of features. In Martin High School district and with 2 living areas, one has bar,kitchenette with wine cooler, wired for media and entertainment with blackout covers on windows, Other has wood burning stove. Neutral colors, cabinets, counter tops and nice bathroom fixtures. Large master bedroom. Beautiful out door living space, with pergola, decking, open patio and fenced yard *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed * NO PETS*