409 Cousins Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Two bedroom one bath duplex ready for move in! New Vinyl plank floors throughout. Washer & dryer connections. Kitchen is open to the living area and has plenty of counter space, as well as an electric range, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Linen closet and storage in the bath. Fenced in backyard. Lots of parking in front. Two small dogs under 20 pounds. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This property does not accept Housing Assistance. After viewing, please apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/837701?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.