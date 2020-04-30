All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Cousins Lane

409 Cousins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

409 Cousins Lane, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two bedroom one bath duplex ready for move in! New Vinyl plank floors throughout. Washer & dryer connections. Kitchen is open to the living area and has plenty of counter space, as well as an electric range, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Linen closet and storage in the bath. Fenced in backyard. Lots of parking in front. Two small dogs under 20 pounds. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This property does not accept Housing Assistance. After viewing, please apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/837701?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Cousins Lane have any available units?
409 Cousins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Cousins Lane have?
Some of 409 Cousins Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Cousins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
409 Cousins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Cousins Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Cousins Lane is pet friendly.
Does 409 Cousins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 409 Cousins Lane offers parking.
Does 409 Cousins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Cousins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Cousins Lane have a pool?
No, 409 Cousins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 409 Cousins Lane have accessible units?
No, 409 Cousins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Cousins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Cousins Lane has units with dishwashers.

