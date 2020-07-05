All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 403 Jennifer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
403 Jennifer Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

403 Jennifer Lane

403 Jennifer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

403 Jennifer Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This incredible floor plan, makes this home quite unique and a MUST see! The spacious foyer leads into the bright living room where a two sided fireplace separates the formal dining. Around the corner is the large kitchen attached to the breakfast room with beautiful bay windows. The master en-suite is a true hideaway located on the far side of the home, featuring dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closest. The ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring makes this home easy to clean. This home is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees, and well-maintained landscaping. Come view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Jennifer Lane have any available units?
403 Jennifer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Jennifer Lane have?
Some of 403 Jennifer Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Jennifer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Jennifer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Jennifer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 403 Jennifer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 403 Jennifer Lane offer parking?
No, 403 Jennifer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 403 Jennifer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Jennifer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Jennifer Lane have a pool?
No, 403 Jennifer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 403 Jennifer Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Jennifer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Jennifer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Jennifer Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center