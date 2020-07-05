403 Jennifer Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This incredible floor plan, makes this home quite unique and a MUST see! The spacious foyer leads into the bright living room where a two sided fireplace separates the formal dining. Around the corner is the large kitchen attached to the breakfast room with beautiful bay windows. The master en-suite is a true hideaway located on the far side of the home, featuring dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closest. The ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring makes this home easy to clean. This home is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees, and well-maintained landscaping. Come view today!