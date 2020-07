Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with two car garage and fenced yard. The kitchen is open to the dining and family room combo. The kitchen and dining areas have laminate wood floors. The family room has a great corner fireplace. The bedrooms are split for privacy. The master bedroom has garden tub and walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout.