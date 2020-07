Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST UPDATED CORNER duplex townhome with Cathedral Ceilings lots of windows and sunlight, new vinyl plank flooring ALL new Carpet, NEW GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS! Large yard, corner fireplace, 2.5 baths, full size laundry area with plenty of cabinets. Fresh paint and ready for move in!