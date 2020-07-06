All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3911 San Luis Court
3911 San Luis Court

3911 San Luis Court · No Longer Available
Location

3911 San Luis Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful Exec Ranch rental home with upgrades Galore! A 3bed-2bath-2car rear garage that sits at the end of a quiet wooded cul-de-sac! Lush landscaping with private electric gated entry with rear garage, BOAT~RV parking, and workshop with elec! Interior features 2 Dining (could also go Study) and a large Living with WBFP. 1 yr light fixtures, c fans, plumb fixtures, door knobs, etc. Full Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms! Split Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom featuring remodeled stand-up shower and upgraded tile floors, and his-hers closets and vanities. Amazing backyard features covered patio, stone walkways, workshop, etc! Feeds into Ditto~Young~Martin schools! Move-in ready and a must see!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 San Luis Court have any available units?
3911 San Luis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 San Luis Court have?
Some of 3911 San Luis Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 San Luis Court currently offering any rent specials?
3911 San Luis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 San Luis Court pet-friendly?
No, 3911 San Luis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3911 San Luis Court offer parking?
Yes, 3911 San Luis Court offers parking.
Does 3911 San Luis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 San Luis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 San Luis Court have a pool?
No, 3911 San Luis Court does not have a pool.
Does 3911 San Luis Court have accessible units?
No, 3911 San Luis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 San Luis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 San Luis Court has units with dishwashers.

