3911 San Luis Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful Exec Ranch rental home with upgrades Galore! A 3bed-2bath-2car rear garage that sits at the end of a quiet wooded cul-de-sac! Lush landscaping with private electric gated entry with rear garage, BOAT~RV parking, and workshop with elec! Interior features 2 Dining (could also go Study) and a large Living with WBFP. 1 yr light fixtures, c fans, plumb fixtures, door knobs, etc. Full Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms! Split Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom featuring remodeled stand-up shower and upgraded tile floors, and his-hers closets and vanities. Amazing backyard features covered patio, stone walkways, workshop, etc! Feeds into Ditto~Young~Martin schools! Move-in ready and a must see!!!!!!