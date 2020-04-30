3903 Kingsferry Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

3BR 2BA 2-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with minimal traffic just minutes from Bowman Springs Park and the shores of Lake Arlington. Master bedroom and bath with separate shower and soaking tub with jets and two closets downstairs. Master bedroom has its own access to backyard. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious dining area. Refrigerator included. Washer dryer included. Attached two car garage. Upstairs loft that looks down over living area and opens up to balcony could be used as a game room or office.