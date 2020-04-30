All apartments in Arlington
3903 Kingsferry Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:35 AM

3903 Kingsferry Court

3903 Kingsferry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Kingsferry Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3BR 2BA 2-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with minimal traffic just minutes from Bowman Springs Park and the shores of Lake Arlington. Master bedroom and bath with separate shower and soaking tub with jets and two closets downstairs. Master bedroom has its own access to backyard. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious dining area. Refrigerator included. Washer dryer included. Attached two car garage. Upstairs loft that looks down over living area and opens up to balcony could be used as a game room or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Kingsferry Court have any available units?
3903 Kingsferry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 Kingsferry Court have?
Some of 3903 Kingsferry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Kingsferry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Kingsferry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Kingsferry Court pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Kingsferry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3903 Kingsferry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3903 Kingsferry Court offers parking.
Does 3903 Kingsferry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3903 Kingsferry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Kingsferry Court have a pool?
No, 3903 Kingsferry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Kingsferry Court have accessible units?
No, 3903 Kingsferry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Kingsferry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 Kingsferry Court has units with dishwashers.

