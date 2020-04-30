3903 Kingsferry Court

3BR 2BA 2-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with minimal traffic just minutes from Bowman Springs Park and the shores of Lake Arlington. Master bedroom and bath with separate shower and soaking tub with jets and two closets downstairs. Master bedroom has its own access to backyard. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious dining area. Refrigerator included. Washer dryer included. Attached two car garage. Upstairs loft that looks down over living area and opens up to balcony could be used as a game room or office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
