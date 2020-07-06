3902 San Luis Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

PRICE ADJUSTMENT: Beautiful 4 bedroom with pool on a culdesac lot. Vaulted ceilings in living room with cosy wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedrooms with large master suite, walk in closets. Great kitchen, breakfast room and formal dining. Sparkling pool in the back yard with patio and lots of grassy area. Lawn care and pool chemical service provided by owner. Pool Maintenance such as cleaning, maintaining water levels, etc will be tenant responsibility This is a MUST see~