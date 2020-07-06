All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3902 San Luis Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3902 San Luis Court
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

3902 San Luis Court

3902 San Luis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3902 San Luis Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PRICE ADJUSTMENT: Beautiful 4 bedroom with pool on a culdesac lot. Vaulted ceilings in living room with cosy wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedrooms with large master suite, walk in closets. Great kitchen, breakfast room and formal dining. Sparkling pool in the back yard with patio and lots of grassy area. Lawn care and pool chemical service provided by owner. Pool Maintenance such as cleaning, maintaining water levels, etc will be tenant responsibility This is a MUST see~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 San Luis Court have any available units?
3902 San Luis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 San Luis Court have?
Some of 3902 San Luis Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 San Luis Court currently offering any rent specials?
3902 San Luis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 San Luis Court pet-friendly?
No, 3902 San Luis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3902 San Luis Court offer parking?
Yes, 3902 San Luis Court offers parking.
Does 3902 San Luis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 San Luis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 San Luis Court have a pool?
Yes, 3902 San Luis Court has a pool.
Does 3902 San Luis Court have accessible units?
No, 3902 San Luis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 San Luis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 San Luis Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center