Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:01 PM

3819 Shorewood Drive

3819 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Shorewood Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great large 4 bedroom, 3 and one half bath house. Tile in living areas. Beautiful neutral carpet in bedrooms. Huge master with garden tub and separate shower.Second bedroom and private bath great for mother in law or college student. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and walk in pantry. Bay window over looks spacious fenced back yard. Over sized garage. Sprinkler system.*Owner will consider lowering deposit with excellent credit*Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed*NO PETS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
3819 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 3819 Shorewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3819 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3819 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3819 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Shorewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

