All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3812 Kippers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3812 Kippers Court
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:32 PM

3812 Kippers Court

3812 Kippers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3812 Kippers Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love to entertain in your living area!  This home features a wood burning fireplace  and the flooring has been upgraded to ceramic tile.  The lay out makes it ideal for entertaining.  Large front yard and a large back yard, with plenty of room for outdoor enjoyment. Kitchen has light oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master bath features a large glass shower door shower.   The 2 car garage offers a dedicated work space and shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Kippers Court have any available units?
3812 Kippers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Kippers Court have?
Some of 3812 Kippers Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Kippers Court currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Kippers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Kippers Court pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Kippers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3812 Kippers Court offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Kippers Court offers parking.
Does 3812 Kippers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Kippers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Kippers Court have a pool?
No, 3812 Kippers Court does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Kippers Court have accessible units?
No, 3812 Kippers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Kippers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Kippers Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center