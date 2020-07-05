3812 Kippers Court

Amenities

Love to entertain in your living area! This home features a wood burning fireplace and the flooring has been upgraded to ceramic tile. The lay out makes it ideal for entertaining. Large front yard and a large back yard, with plenty of room for outdoor enjoyment. Kitchen has light oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master bath features a large glass shower door shower. The 2 car garage offers a dedicated work space and shelving.