Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3809 Jasmine Fox Lane
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

3809 Jasmine Fox Lane

3809 Jasmine Fox Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Jasmine Fox Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Fresh coated paint and ALL appliances included this home is turn-key ready. Its striking entry introduces an open concept to the living room, dining and kitchen and features a guest suite on the first floor. Tons of upgrades throughout the house to include designer wallpaper, fireplace, stunning lighting fixtures and built-in desk area. Featuring surround sound in all major seating areas as well as the back patio and private balcony off the master suite. Plenty of yard space for entertaining or enjoy a spacious game. This home is located directly across the street from the lake and within walking distance to the lake club, sailing center, elementary school, inspiration park and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have any available units?
3809 Jasmine Fox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have?
Some of 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Jasmine Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane offer parking?
No, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Jasmine Fox Lane has units with dishwashers.

