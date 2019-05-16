3809 Jasmine Fox Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Fresh coated paint and ALL appliances included this home is turn-key ready. Its striking entry introduces an open concept to the living room, dining and kitchen and features a guest suite on the first floor. Tons of upgrades throughout the house to include designer wallpaper, fireplace, stunning lighting fixtures and built-in desk area. Featuring surround sound in all major seating areas as well as the back patio and private balcony off the master suite. Plenty of yard space for entertaining or enjoy a spacious game. This home is located directly across the street from the lake and within walking distance to the lake club, sailing center, elementary school, inspiration park and much more!