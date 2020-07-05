All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3710 Moselle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3710 Moselle Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

3710 Moselle Drive

3710 Moselle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3710 Moselle Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly a needle in the haystack! This charming, updated home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees and great schools! Entryway greets you with open floor plan, large living area with lots of windows and beautifully tiled fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with, granite counters, expanded pantry and exhaust system. Good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. , new paint throughout, Convenient to highways and did we mention the awesome Air-conditioned Sunroom and extra office space??!! READY TO MOVE IN Come see this quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Moselle Drive have any available units?
3710 Moselle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Moselle Drive have?
Some of 3710 Moselle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Moselle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Moselle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Moselle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Moselle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3710 Moselle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Moselle Drive offers parking.
Does 3710 Moselle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Moselle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Moselle Drive have a pool?
No, 3710 Moselle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Moselle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3710 Moselle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Moselle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Moselle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center