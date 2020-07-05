3710 Moselle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Truly a needle in the haystack! This charming, updated home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees and great schools! Entryway greets you with open floor plan, large living area with lots of windows and beautifully tiled fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with, granite counters, expanded pantry and exhaust system. Good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. , new paint throughout, Convenient to highways and did we mention the awesome Air-conditioned Sunroom and extra office space??!! READY TO MOVE IN Come see this quick!