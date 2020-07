Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home ready for immediate move-in in Arlington's Hialeah Subdivision! Living room boasts tall ceilings with brick fireplace and newly installed flooring! Spacious master bedroom offers his and hers closets with dual sinks in master bath! Breakfast area just off the kitchen! Kitchen comes equipped with new gas range oven and microwave! Large backyard with open patio, shade trees, and wood privacy fence! Won't last long at this price! NO PETS! Schedule your showing today!