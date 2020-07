Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Great SW Arlington location. Easy access to Shopping, Entertainment, I 20 and Hwy 287. Very close to desirable Arlington Schools. Carpet, Laminate and Ceramic Tile flooring. Granite in Kitchen. One small pet, under 30 lbs, permitted. Non Refundable Pet Fee. App Fee $50 per adults 18 yrs and older. Complete TAR Application. Provide copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Refrigerator included, but not warranted. Pictures coming soon.