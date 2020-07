Amenities

3622 Chamberland Dr Arlington TX 76014 - Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom 2 living rooms and 2 dinning room is located close to the Arlington highlands and all major shopping, easy access to Interstate 20 and SH 360. This home has been freshly painted, new range, microwave and dishwasher. as a bonus this home also comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer * they are currently in working order but will not be repaired or replace by the owner* Schedule your showing today!



