Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this great 2 bed 2 bath home in Southwest Arlington close to Stoval Park and Hwy 287. Located in a well established neighborhood with mature trees and a large fenced back yard. The house has a wood burning fireplace to cozy up to on a cold night, new carpet throughout, fresh paint, W/D connection in laundry room and a new HVAC system.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.