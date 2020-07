Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home in the Much sought after Little Elementary, Young JR. High and Martin HS Area. This home features an Open Kitchen, Breakfast Bar Area, Separate Utility Room for Full Sized Electric Washer & Dryer and Recently installed Laminate Wood like floors throughout the home. The Master Bedroom has a view to the spacious backyard and features a good sized Walk In Closet. This one is clean and ready to move in.