Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3502 Wentworth Drive
Last updated February 22 2020

3502 Wentworth Drive

Location

3502 Wentworth Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CUTE HOME IN A DESIRABLE SOUTHWEST ARLINGTON. Home feeds into some of the best Arlington schools. Everything you could want is close by with Easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Home has been cleaned and ready for new tenants. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen. Updated Bathroom Vanity. NO CARPET. LAMINATE flooring installed in bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Living, Dining and Kitchen. Updated Tile Master Shower. Large covered back patio. Storage Shed for storing lawn and yard supplies. Check it out. $50 App Fee Include copy of Drivers License and 2 recent pay stubs. Tenant must carry Renters Insurance. SMALL PET, under 40 lb. with non-refundable one time pet fee. No Aggressive Breed of Dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
3502 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 3502 Wentworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Wentworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Wentworth Drive offers parking.
Does 3502 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 3502 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3502 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Wentworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

