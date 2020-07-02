3502 Wentworth Drive

Amenities

CUTE HOME IN A DESIRABLE SOUTHWEST ARLINGTON. Home feeds into some of the best Arlington schools. Everything you could want is close by with Easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Home has been cleaned and ready for new tenants. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen. Updated Bathroom Vanity. NO CARPET. LAMINATE flooring installed in bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Living, Dining and Kitchen. Updated Tile Master Shower. Large covered back patio. Storage Shed for storing lawn and yard supplies. Check it out. $50 App Fee Include copy of Drivers License and 2 recent pay stubs. Tenant must carry Renters Insurance. SMALL PET, under 40 lb. with non-refundable one time pet fee. No Aggressive Breed of Dog.