Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE HOME IN A DESIRABLE SOUTHWEST ARLINGTON LOCATION. Home feeds into some of the best Arlington schools. Everything you could want is close by with Easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment areas. Home has been Freshly painted, and new Flooring Installed. All Rooms ample size. Nice covered back patio. Check it out. $45 App Fee Include copy of Drivers License and 2 recent pay stubs. Tenant must carry Renters Insurance. Small Pet with non-refundable one time pet fee.