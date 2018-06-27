3410 Ledbetter Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Solid flooring throughout. Nice eat-in kitchen with bar for additional seating. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant move-in. Master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Master closet will fit all seasons of clothing. The backyard is quiet backing up to farmland. Covered patio is perfect for outdoor furniture and entertaining. Yard Maintenance included! Application is online. Contact listing agent for information.