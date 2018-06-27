Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Solid flooring throughout. Nice eat-in kitchen with bar for additional seating. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant move-in. Master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Master closet will fit all seasons of clothing. The backyard is quiet backing up to farmland. Covered patio is perfect for outdoor furniture and entertaining. Yard Maintenance included! Application is online. Contact listing agent for information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have any available units?
3410 Ledbetter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Ledbetter Court have?
Some of 3410 Ledbetter Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Ledbetter Court currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Ledbetter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.