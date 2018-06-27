All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:22 PM

3410 Ledbetter Court

3410 Ledbetter Court · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Ledbetter Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Solid flooring throughout. Nice eat-in kitchen with bar for additional seating. Plenty of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant move-in. Master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Master closet will fit all seasons of clothing. The backyard is quiet backing up to farmland. Covered patio is perfect for outdoor furniture and entertaining. Yard Maintenance included! Application is online. Contact listing agent for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have any available units?
3410 Ledbetter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Ledbetter Court have?
Some of 3410 Ledbetter Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Ledbetter Court currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Ledbetter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Ledbetter Court pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Ledbetter Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Ledbetter Court offers parking.
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Ledbetter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have a pool?
No, 3410 Ledbetter Court does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have accessible units?
No, 3410 Ledbetter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Ledbetter Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Ledbetter Court has units with dishwashers.

