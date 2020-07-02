317 Myrtle Drive

Amenities
Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and curb appeal, this Fairfield addition is a lease opportunity you do not want to miss. The living area has a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Split layout with good sized master bedroom, dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in closets, and skylight. Additional bedrooms are located in the second hallway with the main bath. Kitchen is furnished with electric range, dishwasher, and unwarranted refrigerator. A sliding glass door leads out to a spacious and pet-friendly backyard.