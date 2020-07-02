All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 317 Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
317 Myrtle Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:49 PM

317 Myrtle Drive

317 Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

317 Myrtle Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and curb appeal, this Fairfield addition is a lease opportunity you do not want to miss. The living area has a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Split layout with good sized master bedroom, dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in closets, and skylight. Additional bedrooms are located in the second hallway with the main bath. Kitchen is furnished with electric range, dishwasher, and unwarranted refrigerator. A sliding glass door leads out to a spacious and pet-friendly backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
317 Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 317 Myrtle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 317 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center