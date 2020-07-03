311 Fort Edward Drive

Amenities

Stunning 5 bed 3 bath home in the highly acclaimed Mansfield ISD. The lovely kitchen features granite counter-tops and gas cooktop. Home is bright featuring high ceilings with large windows. Two Master down. Large back yard! Large game room! Close to Hwy 360-20! Excellent location walking distance to Sprout, Kroger, Aldi Walmart and 24 hour Lifetime Fitness gym with all the Luxury Equipment and the best basketball court. 7 min to TCC college, 20 min to UTA university, 15 min to Highland park shopping center and Parks Mall. Plenty of upgrades including new paint, new flooring through out the 1st floor with Luxury Vinyl that is water resistant and hard to be scratched. Back yard is full of fruit trees. No HOA!!!