Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:25 AM

311 Fort Edward Drive

311 Fort Edward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

311 Fort Edward Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 5 bed 3 bath home in the highly acclaimed Mansfield ISD. The lovely kitchen features granite counter-tops and gas cooktop. Home is bright featuring high ceilings with large windows. Two Master down. Large back yard! Large game room! Close to Hwy 360-20! Excellent location walking distance to Sprout, Kroger, Aldi Walmart and 24 hour Lifetime Fitness gym with all the Luxury Equipment and the best basketball court. 7 min to TCC college, 20 min to UTA university, 15 min to Highland park shopping center and Parks Mall. Plenty of upgrades including new paint, new flooring through out the 1st floor with Luxury Vinyl that is water resistant and hard to be scratched. Back yard is full of fruit trees. No HOA!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Fort Edward Drive have any available units?
311 Fort Edward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Fort Edward Drive have?
Some of 311 Fort Edward Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Fort Edward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Fort Edward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Fort Edward Drive pet-friendly?
No, 311 Fort Edward Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 311 Fort Edward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 311 Fort Edward Drive offers parking.
Does 311 Fort Edward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Fort Edward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Fort Edward Drive have a pool?
No, 311 Fort Edward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 311 Fort Edward Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Fort Edward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Fort Edward Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Fort Edward Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

