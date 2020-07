Amenities

granite counters parking air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4 bed, 3 bath home is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees giving you just the right amount of shade. Located in a great neighborhood, this spacious 2855 sqft home features a lot of living space and is move in ready! This home is equipped with a beautiful resurfaced fireplace, vaulted ceilings in the living room, granite counter tops, and an incredible air conditioned sun room looking out to the peaceful backyard. Welcome home!