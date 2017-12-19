All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 306 Katydid Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
306 Katydid Court
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:40 PM

306 Katydid Court

306 Katydid Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

306 Katydid Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL open concept home, offers style AND comfort. ENJOY the no hassle kitchen w SS APPLIANCE PACKAGE (REFRIGERATOR included) and ample prep and storage space! LARGE living room, adorned w CLASSIC brick fireplace gives a warm, inviting feel, while offering separation between the master bed and remaining bedrooms. Master bath is your RETREAT, complete w separate vanities, deep garden tub, stand up shower, and large walk in closet w built in shelving! Covered porch shields from the elements when entering, and LARGE backyard w PERGOLA COVERED DECK, is perfect for entertaining, play, recharging and relaxing - AWE! WASHER and DRYER already in home! With so much to LOVE, this house will go quickly. View today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Katydid Court have any available units?
306 Katydid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Katydid Court have?
Some of 306 Katydid Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Katydid Court currently offering any rent specials?
306 Katydid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Katydid Court pet-friendly?
No, 306 Katydid Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 306 Katydid Court offer parking?
Yes, 306 Katydid Court offers parking.
Does 306 Katydid Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Katydid Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Katydid Court have a pool?
No, 306 Katydid Court does not have a pool.
Does 306 Katydid Court have accessible units?
No, 306 Katydid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Katydid Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Katydid Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center