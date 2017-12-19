306 Katydid Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL open concept home, offers style AND comfort. ENJOY the no hassle kitchen w SS APPLIANCE PACKAGE (REFRIGERATOR included) and ample prep and storage space! LARGE living room, adorned w CLASSIC brick fireplace gives a warm, inviting feel, while offering separation between the master bed and remaining bedrooms. Master bath is your RETREAT, complete w separate vanities, deep garden tub, stand up shower, and large walk in closet w built in shelving! Covered porch shields from the elements when entering, and LARGE backyard w PERGOLA COVERED DECK, is perfect for entertaining, play, recharging and relaxing - AWE! WASHER and DRYER already in home! With so much to LOVE, this house will go quickly. View today!!