Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:03 PM

3010 San Frando Drive

3010 San Frando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3010 San Frando Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Arlington is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Open kitchen with a view of the living room, plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 San Frando Drive have any available units?
3010 San Frando Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 San Frando Drive have?
Some of 3010 San Frando Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 San Frando Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 San Frando Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 San Frando Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 San Frando Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3010 San Frando Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3010 San Frando Drive offers parking.
Does 3010 San Frando Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 San Frando Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 San Frando Drive have a pool?
No, 3010 San Frando Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3010 San Frando Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 San Frando Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 San Frando Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 San Frando Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

