301 Overhill Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Brand new high efficiency HVAC unit, fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and tile floors. Interior completely freshly painted. Well-manicured front yard and of course a large backyard to enjoy. Within biking distance to the UTA Campus and all that downtown Arlington has to offer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.