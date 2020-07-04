All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 301 Overhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
301 Overhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 Overhill Drive

301 Overhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

301 Overhill Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Clubview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Brand new high efficiency HVAC unit, fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and tile floors. Interior completely freshly painted. Well-manicured front yard and of course a large backyard to enjoy. Within biking distance to the UTA Campus and all that downtown Arlington has to offer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Overhill Drive have any available units?
301 Overhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Overhill Drive have?
Some of 301 Overhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Overhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Overhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Overhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Overhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Overhill Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Overhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Overhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Overhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Overhill Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Overhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Overhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Overhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Overhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Overhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center