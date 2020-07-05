All apartments in Arlington
3004 Canongate Drive
3004 Canongate Drive

3004 Canongate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Canongate Dr, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 4-bed, 2-bath with tons of charm! Formal dining room with large window permitting tons of natural light. Interior professionally designed with premium materials. Open concept floor plan with large living room including wood-burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and lots of counter space and storage space. Large yard with mature trees throughout neighborhood. Big, covered back porch great for entertaining! Backyard also has large tool shed. Conveniently located to provide quick access to major highways, shopping, and recreation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Canongate Drive have any available units?
3004 Canongate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Canongate Drive have?
Some of 3004 Canongate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Canongate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Canongate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Canongate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Canongate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3004 Canongate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Canongate Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Canongate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Canongate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Canongate Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Canongate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Canongate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Canongate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Canongate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Canongate Drive has units with dishwashers.

