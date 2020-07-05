3004 Canongate Drive

Amenities

Renovated 4-bed, 2-bath with tons of charm! Formal dining room with large window permitting tons of natural light. Interior professionally designed with premium materials. Open concept floor plan with large living room including wood-burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and lots of counter space and storage space. Large yard with mature trees throughout neighborhood. Big, covered back porch great for entertaining! Backyard also has large tool shed. Conveniently located to provide quick access to major highways, shopping, and recreation!