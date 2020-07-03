All apartments in Arlington
2907 Buena Vista Dr.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:59 AM

2907 Buena Vista Dr.

2907 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Buena Vista Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Arlington Home for Lease - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been well-loved by the owners. Crisp and immaculately maintained, this 1,258sf Western Plains Estate home is ideal for those who enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the comfort of their home while being in close proximity to Arlingtons hot spots. New wood vinyl flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel Samsung microwave and 5-burner gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and beverage cooler. Washer and dryer to remain for use. Nice sized fenced backyard features two storage sheds, covered patio, and wait for it... a hot tub. Apply today because tomorrow will be too late! This property is pet-friendly.

(RLNE5467671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have any available units?
2907 Buena Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have?
Some of 2907 Buena Vista Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Buena Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Buena Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Buena Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Buena Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 Buena Vista Dr. has units with dishwashers.

