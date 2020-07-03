2907 Buena Vista Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Arlington Home for Lease - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been well-loved by the owners. Crisp and immaculately maintained, this 1,258sf Western Plains Estate home is ideal for those who enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the comfort of their home while being in close proximity to Arlingtons hot spots. New wood vinyl flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel Samsung microwave and 5-burner gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and beverage cooler. Washer and dryer to remain for use. Nice sized fenced backyard features two storage sheds, covered patio, and wait for it... a hot tub. Apply today because tomorrow will be too late! This property is pet-friendly.



