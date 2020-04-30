2819 Hedgeway Drive

Amenities

PERFECT LOCATION! This CUTE and COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is perfectly nestled in Arlington ISD, with AWARD WINNING Ditto Elementary School just a couple blocks away! FANTASTIC starter home or empty nester who enjoys the peace and quiet neighborhood. GREAT backyard for entertaining with a storage shed for extra home goods space, CONVENIENT to both Hwys 20 and 30, super close to shopping, dining, and movie theaters! This WILL GO FAST. Schedule your showing TODAY.



