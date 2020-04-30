All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2819 Hedgeway Drive
Location

2819 Hedgeway Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
PERFECT LOCATION! This CUTE and COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is perfectly nestled in Arlington ISD, with AWARD WINNING Ditto Elementary School just a couple blocks away! FANTASTIC starter home or empty nester who enjoys the peace and quiet neighborhood. GREAT backyard for entertaining with a storage shed for extra home goods space, CONVENIENT to both Hwys 20 and 30, super close to shopping, dining, and movie theaters! This WILL GO FAST. Schedule your showing TODAY.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have any available units?
2819 Hedgeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2819 Hedgeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Hedgeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Hedgeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Hedgeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive offer parking?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have a pool?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Hedgeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Hedgeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

