Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home with a good size back yard, nestled on an oversized near half acre lot. Garage converted to a big den. Having your own private cottage tucked away in the city. Spacious living area and all windows are recently replaced and energy-efficient. Tons of space and build almost anything in your backyard, which is already equipped with a storage shed with electricity.