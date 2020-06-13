2812 Quail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

We offer an outstanding home in the heart of the Martin HS attendance zone,only moments to Dittio Elementary. Vacant and ready to go.We offer an oversized kitchen with endless counter and storage space,microwave,radiant cooktop and a double oven.Our King size den is accented by a brick fireplace and offers plenty of floor space and is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.New vinyl plank flooring in the dining area,living room and halls.Master bedroom offers an updated shower and walk in closet. Extra bedrooms are perfect for kids.Our oversized back yard offers rooms to ramble.