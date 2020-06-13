All apartments in Arlington
2812 Quail Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

2812 Quail Lane

2812 Quail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Quail Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We offer an outstanding home in the heart of the Martin HS attendance zone,only moments to Dittio Elementary. Vacant and ready to go.We offer an oversized kitchen with endless counter and storage space,microwave,radiant cooktop and a double oven.Our King size den is accented by a brick fireplace and offers plenty of floor space and is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.New vinyl plank flooring in the dining area,living room and halls.Master bedroom offers an updated shower and walk in closet. Extra bedrooms are perfect for kids.Our oversized back yard offers rooms to ramble.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Quail Lane have any available units?
2812 Quail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Quail Lane have?
Some of 2812 Quail Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Quail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Quail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Quail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Quail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2812 Quail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Quail Lane offers parking.
Does 2812 Quail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Quail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Quail Lane have a pool?
No, 2812 Quail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Quail Lane have accessible units?
No, 2812 Quail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Quail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Quail Lane has units with dishwashers.

