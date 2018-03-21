All apartments in Arlington
2802 Inniswood Circle
2802 Inniswood Circle

2802 Inniswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Inniswood Circle, Arlington, TX 76015
Scots Wood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
Gorgeous Freshly Updated 2BR, 2.1 Baths, 2 Car Carport with private storage. Open concept in Living to Kitchen. Living has a wet bar and wood burning fireplace. New granite countertops were just installed in Kitchen and baths. Fresh paint throughout including all cabinets.Tons of storage space. New lighting, new fixtures. There is a large deck off of the back door that faces a large community courtyard and pool! The lawn is taken care of by HOA. HOA fees are Paid for you by the owner. 2 Bedrooms with Baths inside both Bedrooms are upstairs. There is a Half Bath Downstairs. This is a unique community of garden homes. The backyards are not fenced, but this home does have the view of the community swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Inniswood Circle have any available units?
2802 Inniswood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Inniswood Circle have?
Some of 2802 Inniswood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Inniswood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Inniswood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Inniswood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Inniswood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2802 Inniswood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Inniswood Circle offers parking.
Does 2802 Inniswood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Inniswood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Inniswood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2802 Inniswood Circle has a pool.
Does 2802 Inniswood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2802 Inniswood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Inniswood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Inniswood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

