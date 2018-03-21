2802 Inniswood Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous Freshly Updated 2BR, 2.1 Baths, 2 Car Carport with private storage. Open concept in Living to Kitchen. Living has a wet bar and wood burning fireplace. New granite countertops were just installed in Kitchen and baths. Fresh paint throughout including all cabinets.Tons of storage space. New lighting, new fixtures. There is a large deck off of the back door that faces a large community courtyard and pool! The lawn is taken care of by HOA. HOA fees are Paid for you by the owner. 2 Bedrooms with Baths inside both Bedrooms are upstairs. There is a Half Bath Downstairs. This is a unique community of garden homes. The backyards are not fenced, but this home does have the view of the community swimming pool