Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Highly Desirable Condo Community. Quiet and close to shopping, restaurants and UTA. Across the street from River Legacy Park. Completed updated with wood-look tile throughout, new paint, granite counters. Gated community. Ground floor unit with private fenced patio and close to community pool. Read in supplements the rules and regulations for Culumbine HOA.