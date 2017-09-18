All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2730 Westchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2730 Westchester Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:42 PM

2730 Westchester Drive

2730 Westchester Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2730 Westchester Dr, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2/2 duplex has been updated to include luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms, and stunning granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Walk in to an open concept dining and living area, large enough to fit oversized furniture and complete with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen which is right off of the dining area features new granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and fridge is included! With a split floor plan, both bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home from each other. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and in suite master bath. The secondary bedroom features a wall to wall closet and is just steps away from the second bathroom. Full size washer and dryer connections in laundry closet. Large fenced in backyard complete perfect for entertaining with a large covered back porch,storage shed and 2 car carport. Nestled in Arlington and Dalworthington Gardens. Water included in the rent. Won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Westchester Drive have any available units?
2730 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 2730 Westchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Westchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Westchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Westchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Westchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2730 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Westchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2730 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2730 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Westchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center