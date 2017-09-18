2730 Westchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2/2 duplex has been updated to include luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms, and stunning granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Walk in to an open concept dining and living area, large enough to fit oversized furniture and complete with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen which is right off of the dining area features new granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and fridge is included! With a split floor plan, both bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home from each other. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and in suite master bath. The secondary bedroom features a wall to wall closet and is just steps away from the second bathroom. Full size washer and dryer connections in laundry closet. Large fenced in backyard complete perfect for entertaining with a large covered back porch,storage shed and 2 car carport. Nestled in Arlington and Dalworthington Gardens. Water included in the rent. Won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.