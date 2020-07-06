2721 River Legacy Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous single family home with an open floor plan tucked away in a high end subdivision. 3 beds with a study or 4 bedrooms if needed. 2 living and dining areas, 2 full baths and 1 half bath, great size bedrooms. Huge backyard with covered patio, plenty of room for family and friends in a quiet cul de sac. Across from River Legacy Park, and close to shopping, AT&T Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and centrally located in DFW. Landlord to take care of lawn maintenance. $75 application fee, drivers license required with application, No smoking. Lease this house today before it's gone!