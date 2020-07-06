All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2721 River Legacy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2721 River Legacy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2721 River Legacy Drive

2721 River Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Parkway North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2721 River Legacy Drive, Arlington, TX 76006
Parkway North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single family home with an open floor plan tucked away in a high end subdivision. 3 beds with a study or 4 bedrooms if needed. 2 living and dining areas, 2 full baths and 1 half bath, great size bedrooms. Huge backyard with covered patio, plenty of room for family and friends in a quiet cul de sac. Across from River Legacy Park, and close to shopping, AT&T Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and centrally located in DFW. Landlord to take care of lawn maintenance. $75 application fee, drivers license required with application, No smoking. Lease this house today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 River Legacy Drive have any available units?
2721 River Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 River Legacy Drive have?
Some of 2721 River Legacy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 River Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 River Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 River Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 River Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2721 River Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 River Legacy Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 River Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 River Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 River Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 River Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 River Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 River Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 River Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 River Legacy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center