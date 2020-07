Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely home in Mansfield ISD! This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood and close to shopping centers and many restaurants. Home has three bedrooms and an office, two massive living areas, an open kitchen concept, and plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Great size backyard for gatherings. Owners take care of the lawn! Home will not last.