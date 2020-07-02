2617 Collard Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A Gem in the sought after Valparaiso Estates on Collard Rd!! A 3~2~2 with over 1800sqft with a large living area with a cozy fireplace and 2 dining areas! Nice laminate wood floors in the entry, living, and formal dining areas. Split master with master bath deluxe incl dual sinks, jetted tub, and stand-up shower. Great kitchen with nice counters, tile back splash, etc. HUGE backyard in oversized lot with large stone patio for entertaining! Great curb appeal and feeds into Martin High!!! Ready for move in on 08-05.