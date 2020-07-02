All apartments in Arlington
2617 Collard Road
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2617 Collard Road

2617 Collard Road · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Collard Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Gem in the sought after Valparaiso Estates on Collard Rd!! A 3~2~2 with over 1800sqft with a large living area with a cozy fireplace and 2 dining areas! Nice laminate wood floors in the entry, living, and formal dining areas. Split master with master bath deluxe incl dual sinks, jetted tub, and stand-up shower. Great kitchen with nice counters, tile back splash, etc. HUGE backyard in oversized lot with large stone patio for entertaining! Great curb appeal and feeds into Martin High!!! Ready for move in on 08-05.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

