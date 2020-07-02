All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2515 Edinburgh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2515 Edinburgh Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:55 PM

2515 Edinburgh Street

2515 Edinburgh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2515 Edinburgh Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This one is a beauty. As you walk through the entryway you will find a beautifully tiled living and dinning area with wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An amazing master suite with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub will be a welcomed relief after a long day. Two additional bedrooms and a guest bathroom add to this split floorplan. This home is perfect for entertaining with a lovely large carpeted sunroom and an upstairs media room. The large backyard and additional storage building with parking and separate driveway makes this home a must see. Located on a corner lot with easy access to 360 and 20, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Edinburgh Street have any available units?
2515 Edinburgh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Edinburgh Street have?
Some of 2515 Edinburgh Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Edinburgh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Edinburgh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Edinburgh Street pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Edinburgh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2515 Edinburgh Street offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Edinburgh Street offers parking.
Does 2515 Edinburgh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Edinburgh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Edinburgh Street have a pool?
No, 2515 Edinburgh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Edinburgh Street have accessible units?
No, 2515 Edinburgh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Edinburgh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Edinburgh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center