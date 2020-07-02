2515 Edinburgh Street

Amenities

This one is a beauty. As you walk through the entryway you will find a beautifully tiled living and dinning area with wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An amazing master suite with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub will be a welcomed relief after a long day. Two additional bedrooms and a guest bathroom add to this split floorplan. This home is perfect for entertaining with a lovely large carpeted sunroom and an upstairs media room. The large backyard and additional storage building with parking and separate driveway makes this home a must see. Located on a corner lot with easy access to 360 and 20, it won't last long.