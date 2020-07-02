All apartments in Arlington
2504 Foxpoint Trl

2504 Foxpoint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Foxpoint Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful move-in ready home in a gated community.Walk into this open concept home to find the formal living area, family room and kitchen. There are lovely hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout the home. The master suite on the first floor with separate shower and tub provides great separation. On the first floor you will also find and office with french doors. A large living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the second floor. The community offers a private park & playground. Conveniently located near I-20, this home offers easy access to nearby retail and restaurants. To schedule a viewing log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have any available units?
2504 Foxpoint Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have?
Some of 2504 Foxpoint Trl's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Foxpoint Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Foxpoint Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Foxpoint Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Foxpoint Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl offer parking?
No, 2504 Foxpoint Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Foxpoint Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Foxpoint Trl has a pool.
Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have accessible units?
No, 2504 Foxpoint Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Foxpoint Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Foxpoint Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

