2504 Foxpoint Trl

Amenities

gym pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym playground pool

Beautiful move-in ready home in a gated community.Walk into this open concept home to find the formal living area, family room and kitchen. There are lovely hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout the home. The master suite on the first floor with separate shower and tub provides great separation. On the first floor you will also find and office with french doors. A large living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the second floor. The community offers a private park & playground. Conveniently located near I-20, this home offers easy access to nearby retail and restaurants. To schedule a viewing log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.