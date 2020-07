Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3/2 Duplex - This 3 bedroom property feels very spacious with large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling which opens to the dining room and kitchen. The bedrooms are split with the master suite tucked away with big closet and bathroom. The other bathroom has shower and full size washer dryer connections. There is a cute fenced in backyard perfect for a small dog.



(RLNE4868408)