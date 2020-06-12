All apartments in Arlington
2414 S Graham Drive
2414 S Graham Drive

2414 S Graham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2414 S Graham Dr, Arlington, TX 76013
Graham Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated in Central Arlington that is move-in ready-one of the most sought after quiet townhome subdivisions! Large layout allows plenty of space that is great for entertaining. Interior updates throughout include granite, fresh paint, new flooring, backsplash, light fixtures, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms including new fixtures, toilets, tile and sinks. Lots of windows allow plenty of natural light and the covered back patio even adds additional outdoor living space with privacy wood fence surrounding for ultimate privacy and a storage shed with electric. Full 2 car garage with additional storage in the garage. Low maintenance relaxed quiet living with tons of space that is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 S Graham Drive have any available units?
2414 S Graham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 S Graham Drive have?
Some of 2414 S Graham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 S Graham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 S Graham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 S Graham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2414 S Graham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2414 S Graham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2414 S Graham Drive offers parking.
Does 2414 S Graham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 S Graham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 S Graham Drive have a pool?
No, 2414 S Graham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2414 S Graham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 S Graham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 S Graham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 S Graham Drive has units with dishwashers.

