2414 S Graham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated in Central Arlington that is move-in ready-one of the most sought after quiet townhome subdivisions! Large layout allows plenty of space that is great for entertaining. Interior updates throughout include granite, fresh paint, new flooring, backsplash, light fixtures, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms including new fixtures, toilets, tile and sinks. Lots of windows allow plenty of natural light and the covered back patio even adds additional outdoor living space with privacy wood fence surrounding for ultimate privacy and a storage shed with electric. Full 2 car garage with additional storage in the garage. Low maintenance relaxed quiet living with tons of space that is move-in ready!