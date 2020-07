Amenities

3-bed, 2-bath duplex in West Arlington-Pantego area. Freshly renovated with new carpet and paint throughout! Lots of natural light throughout, with wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom provides access to rear of property that has large paved area great for entertaining or parking additional vehicles. Convenient location provides quick access to Lake Arlington, HWY 360, I-20, shopping malls, and more. Great value!