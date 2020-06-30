2338 Bloomfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful half duplex near the University of Arlington in the Wesley Commons addition of

Arlington! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home features granite in all bathrooms, laminate wood and

ceramic tile floors in common areas, low maintenance backyard, and game room! Spotless kitchen

with granite counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious private master

down with granite counters and dual sinks. Easy access to Hwy I-30 and 360. Close to premium

entertainment such as AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, & Six Flags Over Texas!