2338 Bloomfield Drive

Amenities
Beautiful half duplex near the University of Arlington in the Wesley Commons addition of
Arlington! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home features granite in all bathrooms, laminate wood and
ceramic tile floors in common areas, low maintenance backyard, and game room! Spotless kitchen
with granite counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious private master
down with granite counters and dual sinks. Easy access to Hwy I-30 and 360. Close to premium
entertainment such as AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, & Six Flags Over Texas!