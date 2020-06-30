All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2338 Bloomfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2338 Bloomfield Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:32 PM

2338 Bloomfield Drive

2338 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2338 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful half duplex near the University of Arlington in the Wesley Commons addition of
Arlington! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home features granite in all bathrooms, laminate wood and
ceramic tile floors in common areas, low maintenance backyard, and game room! Spotless kitchen
with granite counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious private master
down with granite counters and dual sinks. Easy access to Hwy I-30 and 360. Close to premium
entertainment such as AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, & Six Flags Over Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have any available units?
2338 Bloomfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have?
Some of 2338 Bloomfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Bloomfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Bloomfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Bloomfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Bloomfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Bloomfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Bloomfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2338 Bloomfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2338 Bloomfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Bloomfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Bloomfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center