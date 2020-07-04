2331 Kingsway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is the Townhome you have been waiting for!! A 2006 Townhome with 3 bed~2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage! Vinyl plank wood-look flooring in Living and upstairs baths, great downstairs half bath vanity, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2in faux wood blinds, etc. Open floorplan downstairs with Kitchen overlooking Living and Dining with breakfast bar. Nice kitchen with black Whirlpool Apps package (no Fridge). Small fenced backyard area, alarm ready, garage door opener, etc. Great location 10 min from UTA, Stadiums, and Arlington Entertainment District. This is a must see, will be gone quickly! Ready for immediate move-in!