All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2331 Kingsway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2331 Kingsway Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:08 PM

2331 Kingsway Drive

2331 Kingsway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2331 Kingsway Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is the Townhome you have been waiting for!! A 2006 Townhome with 3 bed~2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage! Vinyl plank wood-look flooring in Living and upstairs baths, great downstairs half bath vanity, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2in faux wood blinds, etc. Open floorplan downstairs with Kitchen overlooking Living and Dining with breakfast bar. Nice kitchen with black Whirlpool Apps package (no Fridge). Small fenced backyard area, alarm ready, garage door opener, etc. Great location 10 min from UTA, Stadiums, and Arlington Entertainment District. This is a must see, will be gone quickly! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Kingsway Drive have any available units?
2331 Kingsway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Kingsway Drive have?
Some of 2331 Kingsway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Kingsway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Kingsway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Kingsway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Kingsway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2331 Kingsway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Kingsway Drive offers parking.
Does 2331 Kingsway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Kingsway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Kingsway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2331 Kingsway Drive has a pool.
Does 2331 Kingsway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 Kingsway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Kingsway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Kingsway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center