Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Fantastic 2007 Townhome with 3 bed, an open study, 2.5 baths, and a one-car attached garage. Just under 1600sqft with an open floor plan downstairs and all bedrooms up. Newly remodeled with fresh full interior paint and new flooring throughout consisting of wood-look vinyl plank and carpeting. Fenced backyard, one car attached garage, and alarm ready. Great location just minutes for UTA, Stadiums, and the Entertainment District. Ready for immediate move-in!!