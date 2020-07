Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room oven

Wonderful home in a gated community, great floor plan with large master suite that includes sitting area and large master bath with separate tub and shower, dual sinks, large closet and good natural light. Downstairs study tucked away for added privacy. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms which are split by a gameroom. Family room has high ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, lots of space in this home. Butler elementary school