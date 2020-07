Amenities

The front exterior offers a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a small patio for cooking out, a privacy fence, and a lush-green yard for enjoying gorgeous days in the sun. The interior features plush carpeting and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open communal living room layout for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and easy access to the backyard.